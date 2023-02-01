Ed Sheeran announces return to social media after ‘turbulent things’ in personal life

Ed Sheeran has returned to social media after what he called “turbulent things” in his personal life.

In an Instagram video, the singer-songwriter apologised to fans for his online absence, saying that “things are looking up”.

In November 2022, Sheeran told followers that he’d be taking a break from social media until 2023.

“I haven’t been that engaged in my fanbase or my social media online over the last couple of years... I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not,” Sheeran explained.

