Singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield united to perform a mash-up collaboration after their respective songs Murder On The Dancefloor and Unwritten soared to the top of the charts in recent weeks.

The singers took to Instagram on Tuesday (13 February) to share a clip of themselves having some fun with their popular songs.They captioned the clip: “When your song is trending and so is your friends.”

The pair proceeded to sing parts of each other songs as they laughed together.

Ellis-Bector’s 2001 track has soared back into the charts after actor Barry Keoghan danced naked to it in the psychological thriller Saltburn.

Meanwhile, Bedingfield’s 2004 hit Unwritten features in Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You.