Steph McGovern struggled to hold back the tears at the end of her final episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch on Friday (8 December).

Channel 4 announced the show, which first aired in 2020, was to be axed back in October.

The presenter became visibly emotional as the programme aired a montage of the show’s best bits over the last three years.

As she composed herself, she said: "Save me, save me!"

Her co-star then read out some bits for viewers to listen to and she wiped a tear from her face.