Stormzy visits old Croydon primary school to give children ‘life advice’

Stormzy has been visiting his old Croydon primary school to give kids 'life advice' and teach them a few dance moves.

In the clip posted to TikTok, the rapper can be seen at Kensington Avenue Primary School in Thornton Heath, arm wrestling with students, and answering what you should do if you find £20 on the floor.

His young nephew, Josiah, who is a student at the school, even makes a cameo - but is too shy to ask his uncle a question.

