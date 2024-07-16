Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:44
First look at Stranger Things season five with returning cast in new teaser
Stranger Things fans have been given a first look at season five in a behind-the-scenes teaser featuring returning cast members.
Stars such as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), are back for the show’s final season.
Sadie Sink, whose character Max Mayfield’s fate was unclear in the previous series, is also seen in the first-look video.
The supernatural drama, set in the 1980s in the US town of Hawkins, follows a group of friends who fight off dark forces from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.
Up next
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
59:08
What does the future of British politics look like post-election?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:05
RFK Jr and JD Vance to receive Secret Service after Trump shooting
01:28
Watch: Trump formally wins Republican presidential nomination at RNC
00:45
The rocky terrain where body found in search for missing Jay Slater
00:57
GoPro footage shows how journalists captured moment Trump was shot
00:45
Watch: England players arrive back in UK after Euro 2024 final defeat
00:31
Ticketless fans at Copa America final climb into air vent to get in
02:01
Wimbledon: Highlights from final of tennis tournament
00:27
England players applauded as they leave Berlin hotel after Euros loss
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47