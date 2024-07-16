First look at Stranger Things season five with returning cast in new teaser

Stranger Things fans have been given a first look at season five in a behind-the-scenes teaser featuring returning cast members.

Stars such as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), are back for the show’s final season.

Sadie Sink, whose character Max Mayfield’s fate was unclear in the previous series, is also seen in the first-look video.

The supernatural drama, set in the 1980s in the US town of Hawkins, follows a group of friends who fight off dark forces from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.