Journalist and presenter Krishnan Guru-Murphy stunned Strictly Come Dancing judges with his high-energetic performance to Apache Indian’s “Boom Shack-A-Lack.

Dressed in a bright orange suit and strutting across the dancefloor, Krishnan himself admitted he “couldn’t stop smiling” as he performed the Cha Cha Cha with partner Lauren Oakley.

After the dance, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’m not going to be able to watch you on the news ever again. I felt like I was at a rave.”

Shirley Ballas agreed with Craig and said: “You have something, you have a gift. Natural co-ordination.”

Krishnan and Lauren scored a total of 22 out of 40.