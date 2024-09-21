Watch the moment Amy Dowden received a standing ovation as she returned to the Strictly Come Dancing stage, performing alongside JLS singer JB Gill for the first time since her 2023 cancer diagnosis.

Diagnosed in May last year, Amy underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy, bravely battling through her treatment.

Absent from last season, the professional dancer made an emotional comeback with a stunning ballroom performance alongside her celebrity partner.

The couple were awarded 31 points during the first live show, securing their high score after they waltzed to "When I Need You" by singer Leo Sayer.