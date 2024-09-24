Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tasha Ghouri told partner Aljaž Škorjanec “I need time” as she revealed she is struggling with this week’s new dance.

The former Love Island star, who was born deaf and wears a cochlear implant, revealed she is struggling with all the twists and turns involved in the Viennese Waltz, as it makes her feel dizzy.

Appearing on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two, the 26-year-old said: “I am struggling with all the turning.

“My balance is quite off and I keep saying to Alijaz ‘I need a bit of time’.”