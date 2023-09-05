Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared an update with fans as she continues to battle breast cancer.

The 33-year-old admitted she felt “more like Amy” following her third round of chemotherapy and said that despite struggling to sleep and losing her hair, she is feeling more positive.

Posting on Instagram, Amy said: “I was told by my fellow pink sisters that usually after the third EC, the chemo you have, is when you start to lose your eyelashes and eyebrows and so far, I’ve still got them.”

She continues: “You’ve just got to make the most of the good days, haven’t you?”