Amy Dowden says Strictly appearance without wig was ‘tough’ but made her stronger’

Amy Dowden says her decision to appear on Strictly last Saturday without her wig was “tough” and “last minute” but has made her feel “stronger”.

The 33-year-old was forced to pull out of the competition earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Speaking on Instagram, Amy said: “Had you asked me two months ago would I have done it, absolutely not.”

She continues: “It wasn’t easy and it was a last-minute decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but I am so glad I did it and I feel good and strong since doing it.”