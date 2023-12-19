Strictly Come Dancing’s Annabel Croft has opened up on her grief ahead of her first Christmas without her husband Mel.

The former Tennis player has said she cannot spend Christmas at home this year, as it will be too difficult following the death of her husband, who died in May from cancer.

The 57-year-old appeared on the Lorraine show on Monday (18 December) and told Ranvir Singh that the thought of spending Christmas there without her husband was "horrific".

She revealed she and her children had decided to do something different and go away this year as they continue to grieve.