Sweaty Bobby Brazier ‘never worked as hard’ as he teases Saturday night dance routine

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell filmed a sweaty Bobby Brazier mid-rehearsal as he teased the couple's upcoming dance routine for this Saturday night (21 October).

The pair will be performing a Viennese waltz to “Golden Hour” by JVKE for week five.

"I've never seen Bobby Brazier work so hard in all of his life... Those curls are dripping," the Strictly professional said as she turned the camera towards the Eastenders actor, who appeared out of breath during a training session.

"I'm not thinking of the steps or the numbers I'm thinking of the story," Brazier said with a smile.