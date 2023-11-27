Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu broke down in tears after he and partner Angela Scanlon were eliminated from the show on Sunday night (26 November).

The couple narrowly missed making the quarter-finals as they lost out in a dance off against Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

As the couple took to the dance floor for their final dance to Rule The World by Take That, Scanlon pulled Gu in for a big hug.

Gu had to let go of her hand to wipe away tears as he became overcome with emotion.