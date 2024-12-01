Chris McCausland and his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Dianne Buswell, shared an emotional moment after the pair pulled off their Quickstep routine.

Dianne, fighting back tears, said how meaningful it was to see Chris step out of his comfort zone: “His safe space has always been down here, so for him to stand up... it makes me quite emotional.”

The pair’s performance earned them impressive scores of 7, 8, 8, and 9, giving them a total of 32.