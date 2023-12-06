Claudia Winkleman interrupts Strictly to make ‘raw, honest’ admission

Claudia Winkleman stopped Strictly: It Takes Two to explain her appearance on Wednesday night (6 December).

The dancing competition host revealed that a problem with one of her appliances at home meant that she had to sleep in the outfit she was wearing on television.

“I really apologise for this but I just want to explain my outfit,” Winkleman told Fleur East, who praised her co-star for her “raw honest truth” as the pair chatted alongside Tess Daly to discuss the show’s remaining couples.