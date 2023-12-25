Winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 Christmas special are crowned

Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 Christmas special.

The Christmas special returned this year with six celebrities and their dancing partners. However, many fans online voiced their disappointment about the lineup.

The dancing couples were Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova, Sally Nugents and Graziano Di Prima, Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu, Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones, Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal and Keisa Buchanan and Gorka Marquez.

The special was pre-recorded. Hours before the recording aired live, the names of the winners were leaked online.