EastEnders actor James Bye has been confirmed as the latest contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’m so pleased that now it’s finally out, I can talk about it, I can tell people that I’ve lied to - so, apologies if you’re one of those that I’ve lied to,” Bye said during his interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The 38-year-old said that while he’s had some time to get his head around it, it has “still not really sunk in.”

The BBC show will return in September for its 20th anniversary series.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.