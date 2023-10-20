Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier shared a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsals for week five of the competition in an Instagram video.

The EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and his professional partner have been perfecting their moves for their Viennese waltz tomorrow (21 October)

The pair will dance to "Golden Hour" by JVKE.

Footage shared on Instagram shows Brazier and Buswell in their "warm-up rave" in the studio.

"We have worked hard but had the best time doing it," they said.