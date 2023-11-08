Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have discussed the challenges of learning the “passion” of the Argentine tango on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple faced harsh critique from some of the judges on Saturday night, but still left many people watching at home impressed.

Discussing last weekend’s effort on Strictly: It Takes Two, Bobby explained how he tried to “take it up a level” from the rehearsals to the ballroom.

“They’re so strict on the passion of it,” Dianne then said of the choreographers, adding she “loved” learning alongside Bobby as she has “never really done Argentine before”.