Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared a “bittersweet moment” from behind the scenes of Saturday’s live final (16 December).

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, made a surprise appearance on the show in a group dance routine.

She has now shared footage of herself excitedly waiting to perform with her Instagram followers, describing it as a “bittersweet moment”.

Amy said: “To have that adrenaline rush from performing in front of an audience, to be back with the gang made me feel like Amy again (the first time since my diagnosis). Thank you Strictly for helping me through these past few months. You’ve helped me more than you will ever know.”