Angela Scanlon opens up on feeling like ‘a child’ in Strictly rehearsals

Angela Scanlon has opened up on feeling like a “child” during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

The television presenter, 39, joked that partner Carlos Gu sometimes uses the same discipline strategies to teach her new moves that she uses with her own kids.

“He does this thing where he’s like, ‘Eh, eh, eh’ as in ‘do that again,’” Scanlon explained during an appearance on This Morning.

“And I realised when I was teaching my daughter phonics the other day, and she was getting it wrong, I’d say ‘Eh, try that again.’ And I go, oh yes, I’m the child here.”

“This woman, she’s suffered a bit from me,” Gu added.