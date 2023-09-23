Comedian and actor Les Dennis caused a stir, quite literally, during his first live dance of the series when he served up a cocktail as part of his routine.

Dennis, who is partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu, performed a tango to “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League.

The performance started with Dennis serving up two pink cocktails, much to the delight of the audience before he strutted his way along the bar.

“I was terrified before but I really did enjoy it,” Dennis said.

He scored a grand total of 16 out of 40.