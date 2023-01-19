Tyler West has revealed that the male stars of Strictly Come Dancing series 20 are “closer than ever” and have hosted a boys’ night ahead of the Strictly Live Tour.

The Kiss FM DJ competed in the most recent series of the BBC One dancing show alongside professional Dianne Buswell and became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

Speaking at the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Birmingham, 26-year-old West spoke about being reunited with his fellow dancers after the Christmas break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.