Shirley Ballas’s criticism was a ‘gift’, says Strictly’s Nigel Harman

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nigel Harman has described Shirley Ballas’s criticism of his Viennese waltz last Saturday as a “gift.”

The head judge was booed by the audience as she told the actor his performance had “too many technical errors” and “too much bopping up and down.”

Speaking to Fleur East on Tuesday’s (3 October) Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, the former Eastenders star concluded that the comments were a “reality check.”

“I think what Shirley said is very valid and has given me a reason to wake up in the morning,” Harman added.