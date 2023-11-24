Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola is seen embracing partner Ellie Leach as they practice their ‘hottest’ dance yet, ahead of Saturday night’s live show.

The couple, who have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks, will perform an Argentine Tango on Saturday (25 November).

Leach said: “The Argentine Tango is a very intense dance because you are intertwined with each other, it’s very close.”

Coppola adds: “The space between us is like a bowl of fire. It’s very tense. I have to make sure I always have a fresh breath.”