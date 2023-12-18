Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola reveal how they celebrated show win

Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have revealed how they celebrated their show win.

The former Coronation Street actress and professional dancer took home the elusive glitterball trophy after they were crowned Strictly 2023 champions on Saturday night (16 December).

The pair, who have been at the centre of romance rumours for several weeks, have now revealed how they celebrated their win.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (18 December) with her glitterball trophy, Ellie said she had celebrated by relaxing in bed and then going out for a meal with her family, while Vito said he had eaten lots of chocolate.