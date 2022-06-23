Sugababes announce first tour for over 20 years

Sugababes have announced that they are coming back for a UK tour from October 2022, with tickets going on sale on Friday 1 July.

The trio’s 17-date tour will start in Bristol and finish in Glasgow in November.

Fans at Glastonbury festival will be able to see Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan performing on Friday 24.

The tour comes 20 years after their debut album One Touch.

Over the years the group’s lineup changed several times before returning to the original one in 2012.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.