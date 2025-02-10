Best moments from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 2025 halftime show

Kendrick Lamar delivered a blistering Super Bowl halftime show filled with surprise guest appearances and a whole host of hits.

The rapper performed at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamar was joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA, along with surprise guests such as Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, and performed Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

His show was briefly interrupted by a protester waving a Palestine flag bearing the words "Gaza" and "Sudan.”

The individual was tackled by several security guards shortly after.