Glen Powell makes Sydney Sweeney admission after Anyone But You success

Glen Powell has heaped praise on Sydney Sweeney, describing his Anyone But You co-star as one of his “best friends”.

After starring in the successful rom-com together last year, the pair reunited as Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

During her monologue, the 26-year-old jokingly addressed rumours that she and Powell were romantically involved, despite her being engaged.

They also appeared in a skit together.

“That was really special. That was a really fun night and to watch Sydney, who’s obviously one of my best friends, just crush it,” Powell said.

“It’s really nice to see your friend soar.”