Actress Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 26th birthday in style, with an 80s prom-themed party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Two-time Emmy nominee Sweeney, who turned 26 last Tuesday, sported big eighties hair, a pink prom dress and silver heels.

Dubbed “Syd’s Prom: Back to the 80s”, the event was sponsored by fashion retailer Revolve as well as Polaroid, and the décor included pink cascading streamers, silver fringe, and lots of disco balls.

Sweeney’s packed party featured a live band, DJ, and celebrity guests including Camila Mendes and Nicola Peltz Beckham.