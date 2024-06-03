Moment Taylor Momsen bitten by bat while performing live in Spain

Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat as The Pretty Reckless performed in Seville last Wednesday night (29 May).

The band were performing “Witches Burn” as they supported AC/DC in the Spanish city when the creature flew onto the singer’s leg.

Momsen, who is also known for playing Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl, was alerted to the bat by fans pointing and shouting.

She posted on Instagram after the incident, saying: “He was cute, but yes, he bit me… so rabies shots for the next two weeks.”