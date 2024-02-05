Taylor Swift has announced that her new album The Tortured Poets Department will be announced on 19 April.

After picking up the Grammy award for Best Pop vocal Album for Midnights, Swift said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years”

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you I love you.”

Speculation that Swift was set to release a new album began earlier in the night when her website displayed a black screen error message.