Taylor Swift arrives for latest Kansas City Chiefs game flanked by Santa

Taylor Swift arrived at her latest Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

The Grammy winner, 34, was seen cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for their 25 December game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Swift has often stolen the show with her appearances in recent months, and this time, she was flanked by her family.

Her parents Andrea and Scott tagged along, and the singer’s 31-year-old brother, Austin, dressed as Santa for the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders stunned Arrowhead with a 20-14 victory against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.