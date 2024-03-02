TikToker behind viral Taylor Swift crying video breaks silence

A TikTok user who posted footage of her reaction to Taylor Swift playing the wong that "saved her life" has broken her silence after the video went viral.

Madison Blackband filmed herself and two friends outside the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, 25 February.

She bursts into tears as she realises the singer is playing "Exile", a song featuring Bon Iver from Swift's folklore album released in 2020.

Afer the video went viral, Blackband spoke out: "There’s no point letting it upset me. I reacted the way I reacted. I know my friends weren’t judging me. That’s just me. I’m just a passionate person."