Watch: Best moments from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as leg one wraps up

Taylor Swift closed out the first US leg of her massive Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (9 August) after performing six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium.

As the superstar singer-songwriter gets ready to play her international dates, before circling back to North America in late 2024, take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the first leg of the tour.

Swift will next be heading to Mexico on 24 August, before travelling to Argentina after a two-month break in November.

The European leg of her Eras Tour begins in May 2024.