Fans screamed as Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at her Los Angeles Eras Tour premiere.

Ms Swift, 33, was filmed by screaming Swifties walking into the theatre wearing a blue Oscar de la Renta ball gown in the same shade as the cover of her soon-to-be re-released album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

"We (Taylor and her dancers) were so happy to do that show every night because of what greeted us, and that was you," Taylor told the crowd of hand-picked fans.

The Pennsylvania-born singer added: "This show was a different level, you are a main character and I hope you feel that."