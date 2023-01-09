Taylor Swift has recently confirmed that she has begun rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras tour, which kicks off in March.

Taking to Instagram, the star told fans she was “taking a break from rehearsals” to make them aware of a flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her LP “Midnights”.

Last month, it was estimated that the Eras stadium tour - running from March until August - is anticipated to make a massive $591 million in ticket sales in the US alone.

