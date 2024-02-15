Kanye West claims he has been ‘more helpful than harmful’ to Taylor Swift

Kanye West has insisted that he has been “far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (14 February), the rapper responded to Swifties calling for people to stream Beyoncé’s new song “Texas Hold Em” to stop block West from reaching the top of the charts.

“To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy... I'm not your friend either though,” he said.

"[Swift] and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies... I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," West added.