Matty Healy reveals Taylor Swift never released his work on her new Midnights album

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 did "a bit of work" on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, but she never released it.

When asked if he got to listen to the album before it was dropped, the frontman said: "We actually worked on that, but then that version of it never came out."

After his response was met with boos from the audience, he explained that it didn't work out "for reasons that are not to be criticised."

He then called the 32-year-old pop star "amazing."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.