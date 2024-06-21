Chris Packham reveals that he has contacted Taylor Swift over use of her private jets

Chris Packham has called on Taylor Swift to stop using her private jet to travel between Eras Tour locations.

The superstar singer is currently on the UK leg of worldwide tour and is set to play three sold out shows at Wembley Stadium after arriving in London earlier this week.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday 21 June, TV Presenter and Conservationist Packham revealed that he has reached out to Swift over her use of private jet.

“I’ve asked her to think about the future of all of her young fans,” he said.

“She could send a very symbolic gesture to millions of people by saying that she was going to stop using those jets.”