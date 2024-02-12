Watch: New The Fall Guy trailer sees Ryan Gosling get emotional to Taylor Swift

Ryan Gosling sobbed to a Taylor Swift song in a new trailer for The Fall Guy that was played during Sunday’s (11 February) Super Bowl LVIII.

The actor, who plays stunt man Colt Seavers in the action comedy based on the 1980s television series of the same name, cries in a car to “All Too Well” before Emily Blunt’s character Jody knocks on his window.

Gosling’s tears aired as the song’s writer was in the stands to watch her partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers.