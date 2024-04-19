Travis Kelce “has zero concerns” about girlfriend Taylor Swift singing about former boyfriends on her new The Tortured Poets album.

According to a source, Kelce has said he is not concerned about his partner addressing her past relationships on her records.

Swift has released her 11th studio album today (19 April) and seems to have surprised fans by taking aim at Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated last year, instead of her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, whom she was reported to have parted ways with around April 2023.