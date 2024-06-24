Watch: Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce onstage for first time during Wembley tour

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage at Taylor Swift’s London concert.

Kelce, an NFL star who won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, started dating Swift in 2023.

Their high-profile romance - and regular appearances together - have delighted fans.

On Sunday night (23 June), Swift was performing her third show of the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

As she was singing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from The Tortured Poets Department, Kelce made his way to the stage, where he posed as one of his girlfriend's backup dancers.

Wearing a tuxedo and black top hat, he delighted fans with a few dance moves and carried Swift to a red sofa during the middle of the show.