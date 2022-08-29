MTV VMAs: Best moments from the 2022 awards

The MTV VMAs were held on Sunday (28 August) at a live ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year’s event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group Blackpink, and Italian rock band Maneskin.

An eventful night, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album at the ceremony after appearing unannounced at the event.

Here the Independent takes a look at the most memorable moments of the night.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here