Elvis Costello and UB40 have led tributes to The Specials’ Terry Hall, after the singer died aged 63.

On Tuesday evening, Hall’s bandmate Horace Panter revealed heartbreaking details of the singer’s final days, saying that the band were due to record a reggae album in Los Angeles in November but Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer which spread to his liver in October.

By December, Hall was “very frail,” Panter wrote.

“The world has lost a unique voice and I have lost a good friend,” he said.

