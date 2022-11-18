The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

This week, we look at season 5 of crown">The Crown, miniseries Fleischmann is in Trouble and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Has Netflix’s royal drama - initially intended as a piece of historical fiction - run out of steam? Can Fleischmann is in Trouble live up to Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name?