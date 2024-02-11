Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said he “loves” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

The wrestler-turned-actor previously worked with the singer on her music video for The Man.

When asked about her relationship with Kelce, the 51-year-old told CNN: “I love it, I don’t have a problem with it at all. I feel it’s all part of the game, and it’s all the game that we play.”

The star also urged Kelce to stay focused on his work, telling him he has to “strip it all away”.