The Traitors: Series two winner revealed after tense final stand-off

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Watch the moment Harry is crowned the winner of The Traitors series two.

The 22-year-old successfully deceived all of his fellow Faithful players, having been selected as a Traitor on day one and playing that role to perfection.

He takes the £95,150 prize pot for himself, leaving fellow finalist Mollie heartbroken.

The pair outlasted Evie, Andrew and Jaz to make the final two, but only Harry was left smiling after revealing his secret.

“I really trusted him... he played an excellent game so fair play to him,” Mollie said, through tears.