Claudia Winkleman has revealed why she wanted to stop The Traitors after one series.

Speaking on The One Show, the presenter discussed her worries over failing to recapture the magic of the debut season.

“I just said, I think that’s more than enough. The first series was so overwhelming for us, the fact that people liked it and were talking about it. We never assumed that would happen,” Winkleman said.

“I thought, that was so perfect, let’s just leave it,” she added, before explaining that the BBC were very keen to renew The Traitors.