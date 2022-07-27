Brendan Fraser is set to star as a 600lb reclusive man in Darren Aronofsky's new drama The Whale.

The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's off-broadway play about a morbidly obese recluse who is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

To inhabit the role, Fraser underwent a significant physical transformation and the first images of his character have been shared ahead of release.

It is the Hollywood star's first lead role in nearly a decade, following 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout.

